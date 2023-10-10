WhatsApp has been a powerful medium for me to connect with people: PM

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that WhatsApp is becoming another powerful medium for him to connect with the people.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "WhatsApp for me has been a powerful medium to connect with my family members across the country."

He also shared his WhatsApp channel’s link in the message.

Modi had opened his WhatsApp channel last month.

