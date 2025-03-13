What! Parineeti Chopra shares her ‘CCTV footage’

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) In a surprising turn of events, actress Parineeti Chopra shared her "CCTV footage," leaving everyone intrigued.

On Thursday, the ‘Kesari’ actress took to her Instagram stories to repost a hilarious video of a little child dancing with excitement when his online order arrives. Sharing the clip, Parineeti wrote, "CCTV footage of me." The video, captioned "When your online orders arrive," shows the child beaming with joy as a truck full of orders stops at his doorstep.

A few days ago, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress shared her admiration for her husband and politician, Raghav Chadha, calling him an "inspiring human." She reshared a video of Raghav on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Crushing on this inspiring human," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

In the video, Raghav was heard sharing his excitement about receiving an invitation to join the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Executive Education Program.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP stated, “I am super excited to be back at school. I am honored to be handpicked for this prestigious program and deeply grateful to the Harvard as well as the World Economic Forum for this opportunity. This is a unique opportunity to enhance my learning in global leadership and acquire a skill set in policy-making while engaging with some of the brightest minds in governance, public affairs, and public policy. It’s truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chopra has begun shooting for her highly anticipated series OTT debut with a Netflix project. Announcing her OTT debut, she shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

The upcoming show also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.