'Main Dil Tum Dhadkan' fame Neelu Vaghela embraces the spirit of Holika Dahan

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Neelu Vaghela, who plays the character of Rajeshwari Devi in Shemaroo Umang’s show "Main Dil Tum Dhadkan" revealed that Holika Dahan is more than just a tradition; it’s an emotional and spiritual experience.

She fondly recalled how this ritual has been an integral part of her celebrations over the years. Neelu added, "On the night before Holi, as the fire of Holika Dahan burns, it reminds us that goodness always prevails. As the flames rise, they don’t just burn the materials—they burn away negativity, clearing our minds and hearts. It’s a spiritual cleansing that prepares us to welcome Holi with joy and positivity."

For Neelu, the tradition of Holika Dahan is a heartfelt practice that connects her to her roots.

She went on to explain, "Every year, I follow this sacred ritual with deep devotion. It’s not just about lighting the fire; it’s about embracing faith, purity, and renewal. While Holi fills our lives with color and laughter, Holika Dahan teaches us the value of letting go of negativity and embracing positivity. Through these rituals, we honor the divine and strengthen our spiritual connection."

For the unversed, "Main Dil Tum Dhadkan" completed 100 episodes back in January this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Neelu stated that her journey on the show has been about growth and connection.

“Rajeshwari is a mother who wants the best for her family, but she also has an orthodox perspective. Playing this character has been a remarkable experience. Over the months, we’ve shared countless laughs on set, and it’s been a beautiful journey", Neelu revealed.

She added, “The love from viewers makes all the hard work worth it. I feel so lucky to be part of a show that resonates with so many hearts.”

