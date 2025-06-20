What makes PM Modi a leader par excellence: Former MLA recalls 2019 incident from Bihar

Patna, June 20 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of projects in Bihar on Friday, including the Vande Bharat train, an incident from the past surfaced online, showcasing his affinity and sensitivity for the party workers.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared an incident from PM Modi’s 2019 visit to Bihar and how his conduct and concern for one of the ‘karykartya’ earned him praise from all quarters.

In the video, Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari, former Bihar MLA, recounts an incident from 2019, when PM Modi visited the state for the Lok Sabha poll campaign. He was to address two back-to-back public rallies, but a mishap happened at the stage in the first rally, prompting him to defer the second event by some time.

Recalling the incident, the ex-MLA said, “For the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi arrived in Bihar and was slated to address two rallies – one in Khaira (Jamui) and the other in Gaya. While PM Modi wrapped up his first rally and was to leave for the second, one of the party workers collapsed on stage and suffered injuries to his head.”

“The Prime Minister had to rush to the second venue in Gaya to address the public gathering. But, he stayed put there for quite some time and left only after the injured worker was given first-aid and sent to the hospital in a vehicle,” he added.

“We took the injured karyakarta to a nearby hospital in Jamui. We thought that we had done our work, but PM Modi remained concerned for his well-being even after leaving the venue. He kept calling to get an update on his health. He called me twice – first after boarding the chopper, then after reaching the rally venue in Gaya. Even after he left Gaya, he called up and suggested taking him to a bigger medical centre in Patna, if required,” the ex-MLA said, recalling the episode.

“It’s this concern and sensitivity for fellow colleagues that sets PM Modi apart from other leaders. This is what makes him a leader par excellence,” the former legislator said, taking pride in his association with this particular episode.

Further sharing his thoughts, he said that PM Modi has a unique trait of striking an instant connect with the people.

“The Prime Minister understands the people. Wherever he goes, he greets them in the local language - be it Mithila or Bhojpuri,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.