What could be the reason behind Urmila Matondkar’s divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress and politician Urmila Matondkar, who is known for films such as ‘Rangeela’,’ Satya', ‘Bhoot’ and others, has filed for a divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years of marriage. Rumours around the reason behind the divorce are currently doing rounds on the Internet.

One possible reason could be the age gap between Urmila and Mohsin as the actress is 10 years elder to him, and also married quite late in life, in her 40s. Generally, marriages with huge age gaps lead to complications in the relationships.

Though this may not be the case with Urmila, in many cases marriage beyond a certain age often leads to problems in having children, the latter being the demand from the husband’s side of the family.

Another reason being speculated is the tiff over finances that strained their relationship. A user on the content aggregation platform Reddit wrote that Mohsin, and her family were forcing the actress to sell off her property for their business till she had nothing.

As per the media reports, the divorce is not mutual with Urmila filing for the divorce four months ago.

Mohsin is a businessman and model from Kashmir, and has also worked in films such as ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘BA Pass’ and ‘Mumbai Mast Kallander’. Mohsin and Urmila first crossed paths during the wedding of celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra's niece in 2014. It was said to be love at first sight for Mohsin. As a matter of fact, Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate nuptials when the duo tied the nuptial knot in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin had paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a Nikah.

