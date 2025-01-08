West Ham's treatment of Julen Lopetegui is 'disrespectful', says Redknapp

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Amidst speculations suggesting West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui is close to being sacked, former West Ham coach Harry Redknapp has labelled the Hammers’ treatment of the Spaniard as disrespectful.

West Ham have cancelled a planned news conference with head coach Lopetegui, with the Spaniard's future at the club looking increasingly uncertain. The 58-year-old was due to speak to the media on Wednesday, before the FA Cup third-round tie with Aston Villa on Friday.

The Hammers are in discussions with former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter about taking his place, initially on a temporary basis.

"It's disrespectful (from West Ham) no doubt about that. If you want to get rid of him, you call him and say 'I'm sorry it's not worked out'... Obviously, talks have been going on with Graham Potter. He seems to be the number one target.

"But it's not an easy place to manage West Ham. The expectation there is very high. So whoever goes there, not only do they have to produce a winning team, they've got to produce a team that plays what West Ham fans see as 'the West Ham way',” said Redknapp to BBC Sport.

West Ham has also contacted former AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca and ex-Paris St-Germain manager Christophe Galtier, who is currently a coach in the Saudi Pro League.

West Ham United had signed Lopetegui as the club’s new men’s head coach in May. His previous stints saw him take charge of Spain, Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He guided Sevilla to UEFA Europa League glory and Spain’s U21s and U19s to UEFA European Championship success.

West Ham is currently in 14th place in the Premier League table after having won six, drawn five and lost nine of their 20 games.

