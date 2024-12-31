West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat releases charge sheet against AAP govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Delhi BJP General Secretary and Member of Parliament from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, on Tuesday exposed the alleged failures and false promises of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over the past 10 years and released a charge sheet against the government.

She shed light on the unfulfilled promises across 10 Assembly constituencies in the West Delhi Lok Sabha area.

Sehrawat stated that the Delhi government has failed to issue ration cards over the past 10 years. While 156,800 ration cards were supposed to be issued in West Delhi Lok Sabha, only 68,000 were created by 2015.

She questioned why AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is depriving Delhi residents of central government ration schemes.

She highlighted that pensions for more than 300,000 elderly people have not been provided since 2015.

Present at the occasion were West District President Chanderpal Bakshi, Najafgarh District President Ramesh Shokhanda, Zone Chairman Amit Khadkhadi, West District Media In-charge Amarjit Singh Amar, and Najafgarh District Media In-charge Pankaj Singh.

The West Delhi MP said promises to provide 11,000 buses, 500 schools, and 20 universities have not been fulfilled. Instead, 940 e-buses provided by the central government are supporting the transportation system across Delhi. She also accused the Kejriwal and Atishi governments of stalling the Metro expansion.

Sehrawat pointed out that while the Kejriwal government promised to install 1.5 million CCTV cameras across Delhi, there is no clarity on how many have actually been installed.

She also criticised the government for failing to regularise contractual employees, including guest teachers, municipal staff, and civil defence workers. Farmers in rural Delhi have been discriminated against and denied recognition as farmers under the AAP government.

Regarding electricity tariffs, she claimed that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena successfully curbed the exploitation under the guise of Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) and reduced the burden on citizens.

She accused Kejriwal of transforming the Yamuna into a drain within Delhi’s borders and cited the worsening health infrastructure in the region. Specifically, she mentioned the poor condition of Mohalla Clinics in her constituency, where garbage and stray animals have overtaken the surroundings.

She highlighted the deplorable state of hospitals like Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital, Indira Gandhi, and others, claiming they are unfit to handle serious patients, who often have to rush to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

She criticised the education system under Kejriwal, claiming that out of 1,068 schools, only 700 offer science education, many lack principals, and the promised sports university is nowhere to be found.

