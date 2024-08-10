West Bengal turning into a 'den of terror' under CM Mamata's watch, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government over continuous incidents of violence against women, including the murder of a trainee woman doctor in a government-run hospital, saying that the state is turning into a "den of terror" under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's watch.

Replying to questions on the body of a trainee woman doctor found under suspicious circumstances in the state in a government hospital in Kolkata, Gaurav Bhatia said it would not be wrong to say that West Bengal has become a "den of terror".

"It is a cause of concern that fair sex is not safe in a state, which has a woman chief minister," he said.

He claimed that the Sandeshkhali accused was given "protection" by the Mamata government.

Taking on the government for law and order "failure", he said, "Now one such sad incident has come to the fore... If any crime against women happens, then the chief minister, irrespective of being a man or a woman, should stand by the victim. But it is disappointing that whenever any crime against women happens in West Bengal, the prime accused is linked to the Trinamool Congress."

The BJP spokesperson said that every accused feels that he/she is safe as she has the "protection" of the Mamata government.

"Law and order in West Bengal are in complete shambles, but like every time, Mamata Banerjee is unfazed," he said, targeting the Trinamool Congress government for its "apathy".

Mounting the attack, Gaurav Bhatia said, "She does not talk to the victim's family and by doing so, she is giving the message to its cadre that whatever crime they do, nothing would happen to them. Under such circumstances, the High Court and Supreme Court raps the Trinamool Congress government."

Training guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Bhatia said, "Gandhi scion is the Leader of the Opposition and holds a responsible position. Is it not his duty to find out what the person or delegation he is meeting thinks about India? Every Indian must act according to India's foreign policy. You meet people who protest in support of another country. Does Rahul Gandhi incite such people? Does Rahul Gandhi say such things that set the country on fire? There are reports of his meeting in London as well, everyone has seen what is happening in our neighbouring country (Bangladesh)?"

Both Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are completely silent on the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Mocking AAP leaders for celebrating bail to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, Gaurav Bhatia said, "AAP's entire focus is on trying to get the excise policy case 'kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal out of jail. Delhi's Chief Minister is in jail and the former Deputy Chief Minister is out on bail. But Aam Aadmi Party leaders have no remorse. They just celebrate getting bail as if they have received the Bharat Ratna award."

