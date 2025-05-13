Welfare scheme benefits must reach every eligible citizen: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasised that all development works and welfare schemes of the Central and state governments must be completed within their stipulated timelines, ensuring that benefits reach every eligible person without delay.

Governor Bagde chaired a departmental review meeting with district-level officers at the Collectorate Auditorium in the Mini Secretariat of Alwar on Tuesday.

He urged officials to work sensitively and responsibly to ensure effective implementation of public welfare schemes, so that the benefits seamlessly reach those entitled to them.

Reviewing progress across various departments, Governor Bagde directed the Education Department to train teachers in the provisions of the New Education Policy (NEP).

He stressed the importance of enhancing students’ intellectual abilities alongside academic learning.

He also advised enrolling children aged three and above in educational institutions as per the NEP and asked about efforts to reintegrate school dropouts into the education system. Highlighting India’s rich cultural heritage, he said, “Our ancient texts and history are treasure troves of knowledge, and today’s youth can learn immensely from them.”

While assessing the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Governor instructed officials to draft an action plan for villages and settlements not currently covered under the scheme.

He called for increased focus on water conservation, pasture development, and plantation efforts through MNREGA to retain village water resources at the local level.

Regarding the PM Awas Yojana, Governor Bagde emphasised the need to provide housing with toilets to tribal, nomadic, and semi-nomadic communities based on eligibility.

He also urged officials to connect remote and smaller settlements with roads under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana and to promote the use of renewable energy through the PM Kusum Yojana and PM Surya Ghar Yojana by encouraging the installation of solar panels.

“The goal should be not just awareness, but empowerment,” he said. “Farmers and cattle rearers must be linked to development by increasing their incomes through these schemes.” Governor Bagde directed the Agriculture Department to promote the Soil Health Card Scheme and encourage farmers to send soil samples for testing.

He also called for a review of key schemes, including the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, National Health Mission, and programs under the Women and Child Development, Mining, Industries, and Dairy Departments.

He further emphasised the need to support women’s self-help groups (SHGs), especially in the areas of product development, branding, and marketing, to ensure their active participation in economic progress.

