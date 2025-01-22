WEF Davos summit: Maha govt signs MoU with RIL for Rs 3.05 lakh cr investment

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The Maharashtra government and Reliance Industries on Wednesday at the slide lines of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos signed a MoU with an investment of Rs 3,05,000 crore with over 3,00,000 employment opportunities across diverse sectors, including new energy, retail, hospitality, and high-tech manufacturing.

With this, is the state government has so far inked 32 MoUs with investment proposals worth Rs 9,30,457 crore.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post on X said, “Massive step for Maharashtra! MoU worth ₹3,05,000 crore with Reliance Industries, will create about 3,00,000 job opportunities. Thank you so much, Shri Anant Ambani and Reliance Industries!” He further added that it will boost Maharashtra’s growth.

The chief minister’s office said, “Anant Ambani lauds PM Shri Narendra Modi for his transformative efforts in building a Viksit Bharat, with RIL committed to contributing to a New India. He also thanks CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis for his leadership in positioning Maharashtra as the gateway to India’s $5 trillion economy and, soon to be first trillion-dollar economy.”

Earlier, JSW signed a MoU with an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore for Maharashtra's Green Transformation and Tata Group will also make an investment of Rs 30,000 crore in multiple sectors.

Fadnavis said,” The MoU signed today paves the way for Maharashtra's comprehensive growth and development.”

Chief Minister met with key executives of several companies and invited them to invest in Maharashtra. Among these, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran held discussions with Fadnavis, during which it was confirmed that Tata Group would invest Rs 30,000 crore in the state.

The government signed a MoU with Waaree Energy with a total investment of Rs 30,000 crore in green energy and solar components. it will create 7,500 jobs. The company chairman Hitesh Joshi was present.

The government inked an MoU with Blackstone-Panchshil Realty for an investment of Rs 25,000 crore for the development of the data centre. It will generate 500 jobs. Further, Blackstone will invest Rs 25,000 crore in Information Technology in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will create 1,000 jobs.

The government inked an MoU with Erulearning Solutions for an investment worth Rs 20,000 crore in education. The government signed a MoU with ZR2 Group for investment worth Rs 17,500 crore in automobiles and EVs in the Pune region to generate 4,000 jobs.

The state government and Balasore Alloys Ltd signed a MoU for investment of Rs 17,000 crore in steel and metals. The venture will generate 3,200 jobs. The company was represented by Satish Kaushik at the time of the signing of the MoU.

The state government and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd signed a MoU for investment worth Rs 16,500 crore in the defence sector. It will generate 2,450 jobs. The company was represented by Sateesh Seth.

Powerin Urjaa will invest Rs 15,299 crore in green energy and generate 4,000 jobs. Open Origin India Inc will invest Rs 15,000 crore in green energy to create 1,000 jobs.

Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd and the state government inked an MoU for the investment of Rs 12,000 crore in steel and metals to generate 3,500 jobs. Neeraj Raja Kochhar, Chairman and MD of Viraj Profiles was present at the time of the signing of the MoU.

Avani Power Batteries will make investment of Rs 10,521 crore in electronics to generate 5,000 jobs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. H2e Power will invest 10,750 crore in green energy to create 1,850 jobs in Pune region.

The government signed an MoU with Rural Enhancers for investment worth Rs 10,000 crore in social sectors including hospitals.

The government inked an MoU with Welspun for an investment worth Rs 8,500 crore in logistics to generate 17,300 jobs.

Essar in partnership with Blue Energy will invest Rs 8,000 crore in green energy to create 2,000 jobs.

Further, United Phosphorus will make an investment of Rs 6,500 crore in green energy to generate 3,000 jobs.

The government signed a MoU with Olectra EV for investment worth Rs 3,000 crore in automotive and EV to generate 3,000 jobs.

Kalyani Group will invest Rs 5,250 crore in defence, steel and EV. It will create 4,000 jobs. The MoU was signed in the presence of Fadnavis and Vice-Chairman & Joint MD of Bharat Forge Limited Amit Kalyani.

“Thank you Amit Kalyani for joining this MoU signing at Davos! This investment is special because it is coming to Gadchiroli, which will give better lives to so many,” said the Chief Minister.

Gensol will invest Ra 4,000 crore in electronics in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to create 500 jobs. The government inked an MoU with &; El Mont for investment of Rs 2,000 crore in infrastructure. It will generate 5,000 jobs. The company director Kabir Bhandari was present.

BookMyShow will make an investment of Rs 1,700 crore in the entertainment sector to generate 500 jobs. Further, the government signed a MoU with Tembo for an investment worth Rs 1,000 crore in the defence sector. It will create 300 jobs. The company director Shabbir Merchant was present on the occasion.

The government also inked an MoU with AB InBev in the F&B segment for investment worth Rs 750 crore. Kartikeya Sharma, President, of India & South East Asia of AB InBev was present on the occasion.

Moreover, the government inked Man oU with CEAT Limited for an investment worth Rs 500 crore in automotive and EC to generate 500 jobs.

Bisleri International will invest Rs 250 crore in food and beverages in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to create 600 jobs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.