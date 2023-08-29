We never questioned BJP for not giving us funds for G20 Summit, says Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) While inspecting the preparations of G20 at Moti Bagh, Delhi Minsiter Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that they never questioned BJP for not giving funds for the G20 Summit.

On this occasion, Bhardwaj said that Delhities are happy to celebrate G-20 Summit with their own money, they don't have any problem, but it is Centre which was creating problems.

Bhardwaj was hinting at the politics over expenses on the preparations of G-20 Summit.

"I Don't understand why the BJP is doing such trivial talks on such a great occasion. We never questioned them for not giving us the funds (for G20 Summit). People of Delhi are happy to celebrate the occasion of G20 with their own money," Bhardwaj said.

At the occasion, he also interracted with guards of the park and area residents.

Bhardwaj mentioned that a review of the preparations for the G20 summit was conducted at Moti Bagh. "In the presence of our honorable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is prepared to warmly welcome the foreign delegates of the G20 by opening its arms," he added.

