We have made inroads into CPI(M) belts: Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram, June 7 (IANS) State BJP President, K Surendran on Friday said his party had made inroads into CPI(M) strongholds in Kannur, Alappuzha and in Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP got one seat in Kerala, while the Congress-led UDF won 18 and the ruling Left one seat.

“We have successfully entered into areas which till recently were considered strongholds of the CPI(M) alone in places like Kannur, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram. These areas are called ‘party villages’,” said Surendran.

Though he lost and finished a poor third in the Wayanad constituency which former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi retained, he was able to bring down the victory margin of the MP from 4.37 lakh to 3.64 lakh.

The biggest feather in Surendran’s cap has been the stunning victory of actor Suresh Gopi in Trissur.

Surendran further said the CPI(M)’s disintegration has begun as now they are engaged in corruption and appeasing Muslims.

“Take a look at their youth brigade. There is State Minister for Tourism, Mohd Riyas, Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer and Rajya Sabha member Rahim.

“The CPI(M) thinks that they can make inroads into this community using them. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had only one topic in his campaign and that was the topic of Hamas,” said Surendran.

“The Kerala BJP will begin a campaign against the corruption and communal appeasement of the CPI(M),” added Surendran.

