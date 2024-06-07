Rakshana movie review

Story

Kiran (Payal Rajput), a high-achieving student, lands a prestigious job. Her friend inexplicably commits suicide by jumping from a building. Unconvinced by the police ruling of suicide, Kiran believes it was a murder. Determined to find the truth, Kiran joins the police force and rises to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). As ACP, Kiran faces a series of challenges. Young women in the city are dying under suspicious circumstances, but the police dismiss these cases as accidents or suicides.

What is the dark role played by Arun (Manas) in these events? What is the significance of Ram (Roshan) in the story? Has Kiran finally identified the mysterious killer? Who is this killer, and what is their motive? These are the central questions that drive the story forward.

Performances:

Payal Rajput serves the purpose. The 'RX 100' fame actress has proved that she is good at playing action sequences and serious roles. Manas brings freshness. His performance is a far cry from his Bigg Boss Telugu persona. He is scary in a psychotic role. Roshan's performance as Ram is also good. Sivannarayana, Rajeev Kanakala and the rest are pleasing.

Technical Departments:

Despite coming with a limited budget, Rakshana has a very good BGM. The background music creates a fitting mood, and some of the lyrics are thought-provoking. The film's writing shines in the dialogues, particularly those concerning women. The camera work is satisfactory, and the production value is impressive for the budget constraints. The running time is concise.

Mahathi Swara Sagar's music is commendable. Rajeev Nair's art direction and Garry BH's editing are a plus. The Venkat - Ramakrishna duo get the stunts right.

Analysis:

Police dramas are a familiar blend of mystery, crime, suspense, and thrilling confrontations with lawbreakers who test the protagonist's commitment to duty. While the core appeal lies in the protagonist's journey to solve the case and capture the criminal, a truly talented director elevates the experience by interweaving scenes in a way that grips the audience.

Rakshana explores a common theme in crime thrillers: crimes occur, but there is a lack of evidence to identify them as crimes. Solving such cases becomes particularly challenging due to the unknown nature of the perpetrator and his or her next target.

Rakshana, building on its premise, has an engaging first half, with Bigg Boss Telugu fame Manas featuring in interesting episodes. The second half picks up the pace as the investigation gains traction. The pre-climax reveal of the real culprit and the subsequent flashback sequence are well-executed. The ending could have been way better.

Verdict:

'Rakshana' is a good investigative thriller led by Payal Rajput. Director Prandeep Thakore shows his mettle.