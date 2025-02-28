We encountered paranormal activity during the filming of Sabdham, says Aadhi

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Aadhi, who plays a paranormal investigator in director Arivazhagan’s horror-thriller Sabdham, has now disclosed that the team of Sabdham did sense paranormal activity while working on the film!

.Talking to mediapersons recently, Aadhi said, “In this film, I appear as a paranormal investigator getting into a supernatural world, and the role I play, is something that hasn’t been witnessed before in Indian cinema. It’s something fresh and unique. Courtesy to the insights provided by Arivazhagan during his research, which was totally educative.”

Aadhi disclosed that he did sense paranormal activity while shooting for the film.

“While shooting the film, we experienced some paranormal encounters, and we could sense it very well. During those times, we would instantly alert our team members, ensuring that the shooting was completed instantly and we left the place. We can say that we got used to it a little in a few days,” he said.

This is not the first time that Aadhi is working on a horror film. His earlier film with Arivazhagan also was a horror film called Eeram which went on to emerge a superhit.

“While working on the film Eeram, I did not believe in ghosts. However, when I started researching for my character in this film and watched videos, I do believe to some extent that paranormal things might exist,“ he said.

The film stars Lakshmi Menon as the heroine, with Simran, Laila, M.S. Bhaskar, Rajeev Menon, Reddy Kingsley and others playing important roles. Thaman has composed the music for this film.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Aadhi said,”When it comes to choosing scripts, I don’t delineate it as Tamil and Telugu, but make sure that I feel those scripts are close to my heart and convincing. More importantly, I see if audiences will like them, and can connect with them. This year, I have a couple of films coming up in Tamil - Sabdham and Maragatha Nanayam-2. The shooting of Maragatha Nanayam-2 will begin next month with the same team. In Telugu, I am currently acting in the second part of Akandha along with Balakrishna. He also watched the trailer of Sabdham and praised it.”

