We don’t comment on competitors: Air India on IndiGo-Turkish Airlines codesharing

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Air India on Friday said it does not comment on competitors, as a media report claimed that it lobbied the government to cancel IndiGo's lease with state-backed Turkish Airlines.

In a statement to IANS, the Tata Group-owned airline denied the allegation.

"Air India denies the gross misrepresentation and mischievous reporting on a competitor’s business model in certain media outlets," said the airline.

"As a responsible corporate, we do not comment on competitors," Air India stated.

IndiGo had emphasised that the current arrangement allows Indian and Turkish carriers to operate up to 56 weekly flights under the bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA).

"This arrangement provides multiple benefits to Indian travellers, and the country’s economy," the budget airline had said in a statement.

It pointed out that this expanded long-haul connectivity has come at a critical time, with global airfare prices rising in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The increased capacity has allowed more affordable international travel for Indian passengers, especially those flying from smaller cities via two-stop connections," according to the low-cost airline.

IndiGo also highlighted the broader economic impact of the partnership, noting that the additional flights have created jobs, boosted trade, and increased tax revenues in India.

Meanwhile, the stock of Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi Airport Services tanked 10 per cent on Friday after India revoked the security clearance of the company amid calls to ban Turkish businesses, in the wake of their country supporting Pakistan, which harbours terrorism.

The stock was under pressure in the past few days amid clamour for action against the Turkish firm.

