'We are trying to mainstream mental health', says J.P. Nadda (Ld)

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP President, J.P. Nadd, said on Friday that efforts are being made to mainstream mental health in the country.

He was delivering a speech during the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru held in the institution's auditorium.

Union Minister Nadda said, "I am happy that NIMHANS is providing mental healthcare to lakhs of people, and the footfalls are increasing. About 21 lakh lab investigations are conducted annually, and people visit the facility from every corner of the country. This demonstrates the care and quality services ensured at NIMHANS."

He further highlighted that NIMHANS is ranked among the top 200 hospitals in the world.

"This is one of the first institutes of national importance to receive NABH accreditation, which speaks volumes about the patient care provided," Nadda said while praising the hospital.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government initiated the National Mental Health Programme in 2022.

"As part of this initiative, we are refocusing efforts to mainstream mental health and position the country as a primary service provider in this field," Union Minister Nadda added.

"We understand that along with infrastructure, human resources are also limited. These limited resources need to be developed, and we must ensure that India becomes a leading mental healthcare provider. An important step in this direction is the introduction of Tele Manas. Currently, there are 53 centres across India, and NIMHANS has trained 2,000 counsellors. Keeping India's diversity in mind, counselling is offered in 20 different languages, ensuring swift and effective communication," he said.

"Annually, more than 1,000 students are trained for Tele Manas at NIMHANS. I want to assure the President that NIMHANS will follow her guidance in letter and spirit as we move forward," he added.

"When we complete 50 years, it's a time for celebration but also an opportunity to set a new direction and introspect. We must prepare a vision for the next 25 years," he said.

"This is a moment of celebration and immense pride. Over these 50 years, NIMHANS has evolved from a mental hospital to an institute of national importance. While it is easy to summarise this achievement in a few words, we must recognise the tireless journey of these five decades, the dedication of stalwarts, and the collective efforts that brought us here. We remember and honour all of them at this moment," Union Minister Nadda said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Over the past five decades, NIMHANS has emerged as a symbol of excellence and hope, making remarkable contributions to mental health and neurosciences in India and beyond."

"NIMHANS' legacy began with the integration of the Mysore Government Mental Hospital and the All India Institute of Mental Health, creating India's first institution dedicated to mental health education. In its decade-long journey as an Institute of National Importance, NIMHANS has become a global leader in clinical care, research and education, shaping mental health policies and influencing practices worldwide," the CM added.

The institute's pioneering work has transformed mental health care, addressing critical issues such as stigma, policy integration, and holistic patient care. Its achievements in neurological care, including path breaking treatments for strokes and traumatic brain injuries, underscore its commitment to advancing healthcare standards, he said.

"The Karnataka government takes immense pride in hosting an institution of such national significance and collaborates closely with NIMHANS to enhance mental health services across the state. Our partnership spans multiple initiatives, ensuring mental healthcare reaches every corner of Karnataka," Siddaramaiah underlined.

Financial support to NIMHANS has been a priority, with Rs 137 crore allocated every year to support salaries and operational costs, reflecting our steadfast commitment, he said.

Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Sharan Prakash Patil, said the NIMHANS stands out as a centre that offers advanced research, high-quality care, compassion, and concern.

"As the Minister for Medical Education, I fully support all initiatives of NIMHANS. Our government is committed to increasing funding for research and infrastructure, facilitating collaborations with global institutions, and extending mental health services to underserved regions through specialised outreach programs," Patil said.

He urged students and young professionals to draw inspiration from this legacy, emphasising the need to carry forward the values of innovation, compassion, unwavering dedication, and farsightedness.

BJP MPs -- CN Manjunath, PC Mohan and Tejasvi Surya, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and NIMHANS Director Pratima Murthy, among others, were present.

