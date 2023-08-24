We are not required to tarnish Chhattisgarh govt’s image, says BJP

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) BJP on Thursday hit back at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel after he accused the Centre of attempting to tarnish the image of his government.

“We are not required to tarnish the image of Chhattisgarh government,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference at the party headquarters referring to Baghel’s statement.

Patra also accused the Congress-led government in the mineral rich state of rampant corruption.

“If you loot the peoples’ money, then agencies will do their own work,” the BJP spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, Baghel while addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters said, “There have been attempts to suppress and tarnish the image of the Chhattisgarh government. Be it any investigating agencies, they are only working at the behest of the BJP government. ED had recently conducted raids in the houses of my political consultant and officer on special duty.”

The Chief Minister also said that now it seems that the agency will contest elections in place of the BJP candidates.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to be held later this year.

