WAVES 2025 set to magnify India's creative strength: Centre

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, scheduled to take place in Mumbai from May 1-4, is set to highlight India’s growing creative talent in the cosplay and entertainment industry, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on Sunday.

The Ministry, in collaboration with Creators Street, Epiko Con, the Telangana Government, ICA Indian Comics Association, MEAI, and TVAGA, has announced the WAVES Cosplay Championship, which is being called India’s most prestigious cosplay competition.

The event aims to promote self-expression, creativity, and innovation in India's expanding entertainment and AVGC-XR sector.

The championship will bring together India’s most skilled cosplayers, who will compete in a grand event that showcases their talent in costume design, performance, and character portrayal.

The categories will cover Indian mythology, pop culture, anime, manga, DC, Marvel, and more, giving participants the opportunity to gain global recognition.

Participants will be judged by renowned industry experts, international guests, and professional cosplayers.

Contestants will undergo a jury selection process, with the top performers advancing to the live finale.

The winners will be crowned based on key judging criteria, including craftsmanship, creativity, and performance.

Earlier in the month, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian government will establish a $1 billion fund to support the creators' economy

Speaking at a high-level session on WAVES 2025 on March 13, Vaishnaw emphasised the importance of providing a platform for content creators to develop high-value content.

He highlighted how the intersection of creativity, media, and technology is reshaping the global media landscape.

“The intersection of creativity, media and technology is transforming the media landscape of the world and reaching a new level of convergence," Vaishnaw said.

He said the WAVES summit would serve as a key forum for discussions, collaborations, and innovation within the media and entertainment industry.

“WAVES will serve as a pivotal platform for fostering discussions, collaboration, and innovation for the Media and Entertainment industry," added Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar on March 13.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.