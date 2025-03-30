Delhi: Sarod maestro enthrals music lovers at NDMC's concert

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Sarod Maestro Tejendra Narayan Majumdar mesmerised music lovers on Sunday as part of NDMC's ongoing three-day Classical Music Concert under the series of "Music in the Park".

Sanjay Subrahmanyan (Carnatic Vocal) accompanied by S. Varadarajan (Violin) and Neyveli B. Venkatesh (Mridanagum) also performed on the second day of the concert at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation, is organising the concert that will culminate on Monday with performances by Uday Bawalkar (Hindustani Vocal) accompanied Shri Sukhad Munde (Pakhawaj), Prassanna Vishwanathan (vocal support) and Begum Parween Sultana (Hindustani Vocal).

Thousands of audiences across Delhi-NCR, including diplomats, government employees, corporate sector workers and students, were treated to soulful music during the concert on Sunday.

An official said the musical events are held in the beautiful, serene settings of Nehru Park where audiences can enjoy free live performances of renowned and upcoming artists.

The objective behind organisation of cultural programs like music, dance and performing arts by NDMC in its area is to upgrade the urban life which is deteriorating day by day in metropolitan cities and offer relief to residents from their busy stressful routine life, the official said.

Promotion of Art and Culture is one of the functions of the NDMC provided under section-12 of NDMC Act-1994.This provision gives the responsibility to the Council to bring art and culture out of the confines of museums and auditoria to the open where the general public could participate.

On the first day of the concert on Saturday, the performers included Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal) and L Subramaniam and Ambi (Carnatic Violin) accompanied by N. Radhakrishnan (Mridangam), Akram Khan (Tabla), Ganesan Natarajan (Kanjira).

The concert marks the celebration of 21 years of NDMC’s iconic musical tradition in association with SPIC MACAY.

