Water level of several Bihar rivers reaches danger mark

Patna, Aug 10 (IANS) Due to heavy rain, the water level of several rivers in Bihar have reached the danger mark, triggering floods across the state.

In Motihari, embankments broke out at two places in Bajaria block due to heavy rain in Nepal which has increased the water level of the Bangri river.

Meanwhile, flood waters have also entered the West Champaran district.

In Patna, the water level of the Ganga river reached the danger level 50.45 meters at Digha Ghat, Collectorate Ghat, Mahendru Ghat and Gandhi Ghat.

The water level was reached 49 meters on Thursday in Digha Ghat, while in Gandhi Ghat it stood at 47.33 meters.

Villagers living in the Diara area have moved to higher reaches.

One of the villagers, Meena Devi said: "Where would we go? This is a regular occurance every year but the district administration is doing nothing. They are not providing any shelters to stay. The worst part is the survival of cattle. How would we provide fodder for it."

In Bettiah, water released from Nepal has increased the level of Gandak river, leading to the inundation of villages in Nautan.

