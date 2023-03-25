Watch: How Amritpal Singh raised armed anti-India force, conducted firearms training at range



The videos show members of Anandpur Khalsa Fouj (AKF) learning the usage of firearms in a firing range set up on the banks of a river in Amritpal's village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district.

The videos made public by Khanna Police on Friday reveal how Amritpal was creating an anti-India force and inciting youths of the region. The AKF outfit members were also seen donning body armour.

Pakistan-backed Amritpal Singh is on the run since March 18 and a massive manhunt has been launched by Punjab Police and security agencies to nab him.



