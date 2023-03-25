AP Govt To Disburse Pending Arrears To Eluru Police Staff

ELURU: The Andhra Pradesh government has released arrears due to the police officers and staff of Eluru and West Godavari districts. As per reports, payment of dues in both districts is slated to be around Rs.8 crores.

Travel allowance arrears alone is approximately between Rs 3.82 crores to Rs.4.12 crores officials state. Apart from these, the HRA and other dues in both districts are said to be up to Rs.8 crores which have been paid to the police department. Police officials are also expressing their happiness that the Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance Fund (APGLI) and GPF amounts have also been released. There are 30 CIs, 120 Sub-Inspectors, 150 ASIs, 450 head constables, and 1850 constables in the joint West Godavari district police department. A total of 2,600 police personnel are providing services to the people in Eluru and West Godavari districts. They are all expressing happiness as the traveling allowance arrears accumulated for about 11 months have been released. It is said that the arrears of surrender earned leaves and additional surrender-earned leaves are pending and they will be granted soon.

Speaking to Sakshi, Eluru Superintendant of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said, “We give the highest priority to the welfare of every officer and staff of the police department. If the staff dies due to illness, we get financial support from the welfare fund. The government has sanctioned funds for the dues including the TA allowances, health, HRA, etc., which have been disbursed,’’ he said.

R. Nageswara Rao, Eluru District President of the Police Officers Association expressed happiness that the dues to the police personnel of Eluru and West Godavari district pending for a long time were released. The Police Officers' Association stands by the police personnel in any problem they face. Along with 11 months of TA allowances, APGLI, GPF, and health allowances have also been released for police personnel, he said.

