Waqf row: BJP walks out of Assembly demanding withdrawal of notification; Cong promises not touching farmers', temple lands

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 (IANS) Raising the matter of the Waqf Board allegedly issuing notices to farmers' lands and religious institutions claiming ownership, BJP legislators in the Karnataka Assembly have demanded that the Congress-led government withdraw the gazette notification and staged a walkout on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, highlighting the issue, demanded that the government address the Waqf land row, which has affected the lives of people and farmers.

He insisted that the gazette notification issued by the Karnataka government in 1974 in this regard be withdrawn by the Congress government.

Along with R. Ashoka, Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former Minister V. Sunil Kumar, and others argued that merely withdrawing the notices to farmers and religious institutions was insufficient.

They asserted that since land records had been altered, the notification itself must be withdrawn.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly announced that the gazette notification would not be withdrawn.

"Why didn't you (BJP) do it when you were in power? The BJP ruled Karnataka for two terms. Why didn't this enlightenment strike you then? This is politics, and we don't care. We are ready to answer, and we understand politics," said the Chief Minister.

Referring to recent state bypolls, Siddaramaiah added, "What happened in the Shiggaon and Channapatna bypolls, where the BJP campaigned on the Waqf issue? These two seats were held by the NDA, yet we won. We will not withdraw the gazette notification."

In protest, the BJP members walked out of the Assembly session.

Later, State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda clarified that the government would not touch farmers' lands that were allotted through the 'Inam Regrant' and the Land Reforms Act.

"The Waqf Board originally received 1.12 lakh acres of land in Karnataka as a donation. Currently, it has only 20,054 acres. About 80 per cent of its land, amounting to 92,000 acres, has not been returned to the Waqf Board. Of this, farmers possess 47,263 acres through Inam regranting, and an additional 23,620 acres were granted when the Land Reforms Act was implemented. Thus, around 73,000 acres of land notified in the name of Waqf are now in the possession of farmers," Minister Gowda said.

"The Chief Minister held a meeting with State Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan and me. A decision has been made not to disturb farmers. The government is committed to protecting farmers' interests, and we take this responsibility seriously," he added.

Minister Gowda also noted that if these 73,000 acres are excluded, 19,000 acres of Waqf property remain encroached by individuals without proper records.

"The Waqf Board is requesting the government's help to reclaim at least this 19,000 acres. Shouldn't we help them?" he asked.

He emphasised that the Waqf Board has already relinquished 76,000 acres and is now asking for just 19,000 acres.

Out of a total of 3 crore acres of agricultural land in the state, Waqf land accounts for only 20,000 acres -- less than one-tenth of one per cent.

Gowda pointed out that this affects only one farmer in one lakh.

State Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan assured that if land belonging to temples or burial grounds has been notified as Waqf property, the Waqf board will not claim ownership.

Meanwhile, BJP's ally, JD(S) floor leader C.B. Suresh Babu, remained in the session, stating he was present in the interest of the people.

Concluding the debate, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that his government would not treat the issue as a matter of prestige and was willing to form a committee, led by a retired High Court Justice, to address grievances.

