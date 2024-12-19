Diljit Dosanjh says nothing can stop his shows

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday, has said that nothing or nobody can stop his shows from being held.

On Wednesday, the singer-actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself singing and dancing inside a private jet. The video shows him enjoying a high life with friends having the time of their lives in the aircraft.

He wrote in the caption, “Tomorrow Mumbai. Mahalakshmi Race Course. ‘Shut down shut down’, you just see. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24”.

Earlier, Diljit addressed the “conspiracy” that has been alleged against him over the spelling of the Indian state of Punjab.

The actor-singer took to his X and spoke about the same. He penned a long note in which he also spoke about how English is a very tricky language, and can particularly cause trouble to those whose first language is not English.

He wrote, “Punjabi. If I mistakenly didn’t put up India’s flag after writing ‘Panjab’ in a tweet then it becomes a conspiracy. In a tweet from Bengaluru, I forgot to mention the Indian flag after writing ‘Panjab’, it became a conspiracy”.

He further mentioned, “If you write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab’, it will remain ‘Punjab’. Panj Aab - 5 Rivers. Bravo, those who create conspiracy around the usage in a language of the Englishmen. You know what, I will write ‘Panjab’. How many times do we prove that we LOVE INDIA? Bring something new, or is creating conspiracy is what you get paid for? #Vehley”.

Prior to that, the actor-singer declared that he won't organise live shows in India until the concert infrastructure in the country is sorted so that it makes it worthwhile for the attendees as well.

Several clips of the actor-singer have gone viral on social media in which he could be seen talking about the need to improve the infrastructure for live shows in India.

He said in one of the clips, "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here. I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India”.

