Wanted history-sheeter arrested for gang-rape of minor in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Delhi Police's Crime Branch has apprehended a 23-year-old 'history-sheeter' wanted in connection with the gang-rape of a minor in the national capital, said an official on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Karan Singh alias Rahul, has a criminal record, with involvement in five previous cases, including attempted murder and the arms act.

Providing details of the incident, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav stated that on June 23, the victim was physically and sexually assaulted by two individuals known to her, Mohd. Miraj and a juvenile.

“After the assault, she confided in her maternal uncle, who then instructed her to return home with Karan and a juvenile. They took her to another accused Kamal Singh's room, where all three of them raped her,” said the Special CP.

During the investigation, three of the accused were nabbed, but Karan and

Kamal managed to escape.

“However, specific information led to the tracing of Karan to the area of Kishni Block, Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, where he was subsequently apprehended,” said the Special CP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.