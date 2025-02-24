'The Waking of a Nation' trailer sets stage for taut drama surrounding dark chapter of Indian history

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'The Waking of a Nation' was unveiled on Monday. The historical-fiction drama series is said to be inspired by true events, and based on the background of one of the most pivotal moments in India's struggle for independence, the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

It delves into the tensions and catalysts behind this chapter in history. The show follows the story of Kantilal Sahni as he discovers a conspiracy rooted in colonialism and white supremacy. The show reimagines history through the lens of the Hunter Commission’s inquiry.

The series stars Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni.

Creator, director and co-producer Ram Madhvani expressed his excitement for the show calling it one of his most cherished projects.

He said, "It’s more than just a show, it's my way of highlighting India's rich history and the struggles we’ve faced. Sharing the story set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the hidden conspiracy surrounding it holds a deeply personal significance for me. I'm proud of the unique storytelling style I’ve brought to this project and am thrilled to collaborate with Sony LIV and my talented cast. I and our team at Ram Madhvani films can’t wait for audiences to experience this powerful tale of courage and resilience".

Speaking about his role as Taaruk Raina shared, "Being part of The Waking of a Nation has been one of the most profound experiences of my career. This isn't just a show, it's a tribute to the countless, often forgotten, individuals who sacrificed for India's independence. Playing Kantilal Sahni, a man caught between duty and truth, has been both a challenge and an honor. This story is not just about history; it’s about the courage to seek justice, even when the odds are stacked against you. I hope this series serves as a reminder of the resilience and sacrifices that shaped our nation".

The show is written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath and Ram Madhvani.

Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, 'The Waking of a Nation' is set to stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

