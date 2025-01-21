Vyapam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi booked for threatening SAF deployed for his security

Bhopal, Jan 21 (IANS) A RTI activist Ashish Chaturvedi, who is one of the whistleblowers of the Vyapam Scam, has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with Special Armed Force (SAF) jawans deployed for his security.

According to official information, the action came following a complaint lodged by a SAF jawan, alleging that Chaturvedi forced them to perform his household chores and would abuse them if they refused to perform the domestic work.

The incident took place in Chandrabadni of the Jhansi Road police station area, where some jawans were posted for Chaturvedi's security.

Chaturvedi, a resident of Jhansi, has been provided security following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2022.

According to official information, Ramu Singh Kushwaha (one of the three SAF jawans) first informed his higher-ups about the incident and then complained to the local area police station on Monday.

Kushwaha, who is posted to 13 battalion in SAF jawan and is a resident of Bhind, accused Chaturvedi of threatening to kill him and other security personnel if they refused to obey his orders.

Along with Kushwaha, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarvesh Singh, Constable Nandkishore Bohra, and Yogendra Singh were also deployed for Chaturvedi's security.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamvir Singh said that RTI worker Ashish Chaturvedi was provided security within the Jhansi Road police station.

Security guards were deployed for the RTI activist's security.

ASI Singh added that an application has been given at the police station by his security personnel that Chaturvedi is constantly harassing them and giving them death threats.

"After investigation, a case has been registered under Section 353, 506, and 294 of the IPS Act. An audio clip has been given by the security personnel as evidence. Further investigation is underway," he said.

The multi-layer Vyapam Scam which involved a large-scale cheating ring in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) examination, was exposed in 2013.

