Vrushab Khadtale: In today’s time, vanity has taken a front seat

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Vrushab Khadtale believes that in today’s time, it is very important to look presentable at all times.

He said, “For me, grooming is very important as I feel more confident. It's become a lifestyle now. In today’s time, where everyone uses social media first thing after waking up and probably last thing before bed, vanity has taken a front seat, which makes it important to look presentable all the time.”

“Especially for actors, where people are curious to know their lifestyle. So, yes, it’s important, but I enjoy all of it, be it getting a fresh haircut, dressing up for an event, or wearing something cool to the gym, etc,” shared Vrushab.

He also stressed that it may sound wrong to judge someone by their look or outfit but it has become a human tendency to judge people by their first look and outfit.

"Personally, I like to dress well. I might not wear couture outfits or luxurious brands every day, but when I leave my house, I like to wear something nice and stylish that makes me feel confident. Eat right, have good sleep, and go to the gym at least 4-5 days a week,” he said.

“For me, someone's vibe really matters more than anything, be it friends or a love interest. If I click with someone, I can easily chill with someone in my pajamas, with oiled hair, and have a ball of time. For me, values are more expensive than a Vuitton,” he added.

Whom do you consider to have the most good-looking personality?

“Sridevi Ji was one of the most beautiful personalities. Besides being supremely talented and hardworking, she really was gorgeous. She lit up the screen every time she was in front of the camera. Also, being a 90s kid, I really admire Brad Pitt. I like how effortlessly stylish he is,” Vrushab added.

He is currently seen as Nandu in ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’, which is produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Studio LSD.

