Vivek Dahiya reveals why he doesn’t want to do ‘Bigg Boss’

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya revealed that he has no interest in participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. His actress-wife, Divyanka Tripathi, added that they don’t even watch the show.

Vivek and Divyanka were guests on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

Bharti asked if they got an offer for Bigg Boss what they would do, Vivek replied: “No, not Bigg Boss.”

Asked if they watch it, Vivek and Divyanka together said: “No, We don’t watch it.”

Divyanka added: “In fact, there was some talk about him (Vivek) possibly getting a call for it. So I said, ‘Let’s start watching the show,’ but the kind of fights that were going on in Bigg Boss… we felt—it was too negative. I feel that negativity, and I just want to run away from it.”

With the show’s format demanding fights, can Vivek do it?

“I can fight—I’m a Jaat. But putting yourself in such a situation… why? Just for money? There are so many other ways to earn money,” he said.

To which, Divyanka added: “He’s a great mix. On one hand, he’s classy and sophisticated, studied in the UK, and on the other hand, there’s a Jaat in him!”

Vivek, who has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat, reminiced about how his uncle was a jailer and would visit him during summer holidays.

Vivek said: “He would ask me to come to the jail with him. His demeanor and aura were very strong—a strict jailer. He would get me some juice and while I would be sipping my juice while he was dealing with the prisoners, I could hear everything because some of them were really dangerous.

“When he got angry, I would get scared. But he had this switch, like actors do.”

“One moment he’d be fierce, and the next, he’d come to me and gently ask, “Did you have your juice?” That’s when I realized—getting angry isn’t always the solution. Sometimes, just showing that you’re angry is enough. Ruining your own peace isn’t worth it. You often make wrong decisions in anger—and regret them later.”

