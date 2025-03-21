Vivek Agnihotri offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri sought divine blessings at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The filmmaker took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him offering his prayers and glimpses of the Gorakhnath Math.

“Jai Baba Gorakhnath,” he wrote as the caption, along with the song “Shiv Sama Rahe” playing in the background.

The Gorakhnath Temple is a Hindu temple of the Nath monastic order group of the Nath tradition. The name Gorakhnath derives from the medieval saint, Gorakshanath, a yogi who travelled widely across India and authored a number of texts that form a part of the canon of Nath Sampradaya.

Earlier this month, Agnihotri’s “The Kashmir Files” completed three years in Hindi cinema. He had then said that if his 2022 film disturbed people, then the upcoming movie ‘The Delhi Files’ will destroy you because my life’s mission is to tell the darkest truths of our history.

Vivek took to X, formerly called as Twitter, where he shared a poster of “The Kashmir Files”, which presented a fictional storyline centred around the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir.

He wrote: “Dear friends, They tried to silence me. They tried to erase history. But The Kashmir Files became a movement—shaking the nation and exposing the truth of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide.”

He said that “The Kashmir Files”, which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, was a voice for the voiceless.

“The Kashmir Files was more than a film; it was a revolution, a voice for the voiceless, and a relentless fight for justice.”

“The Kashmir Files” depicts the exodus and the events leading up to it as a genocide a framing considered inaccurate by scholars.The film claims that such facts were suppressed by a conspiracy of silence.

“If The Kashmir Files disturbed you, The Delhi Files will destroy you—because my life’s mission is to tell the darkest, most buried, untold truths of our history, no matter how uncomfortable they are. -VRA #3YearsOfTheKashmirFiles #RightToJustice #TheDelhiFiles”

Talking about the “The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter”, it is reportedly centred around the 1946 Calcutta Riots. The Delhi Files is the third of Agnihotri’s trilogy of films, which includes The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

