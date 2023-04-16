Visually impaired rly official lights up lives of the specially abled



Despite being visually impaired, Arun has not let his disability define his life. Instead, he has used it as a motivation to achieve his goals and help others in need. He lost his eyesight due to illness at a young age.

Due to this, Arun went into depression, but later made his weakness his strength and completed his graduation from Delhi University by learning the Braille script.

Later, he got a job in the Railways and now he is making a difference in the lives of thousands of specially-abled people.

Arun founded the Lakshya Organisation that works towards the betterment of disabled people.

The organisation teaches visually impaired people to run computers, laptops, mobiles. Till now he has given computer training to hundreds of blind people.

He has also set up an e-library, through which the visually impaired are studying easily.

Tata Steel appreciated his initiative to improve the lives of people like him and honoured him with the Sabal Award.

Arun said: "I was not born blind. But since childhood I have had low vision."

In the beginning, he had difficulty in reading the small print on the blackboard and books. Even after this, he somehow managed to complete his studies.

Later, when Arun reached graduation, he left studies due to problems in writing and reading.

After this he became depressed. But Arun did not lose courage. He came to know that there are many facilities by which the blind can read and write. After this he studied the Braille script and completed his graduation from Delhi University.

Arun soon came to the conclusion that he has to make his weakness his strength. He started preparing for the Railways and soon succeeded in getting a job.

He has been working in the Railways for more than five years now.

Arun was happy after achieving success on the financial front, but he always wanted to help people like himself.

He soon started following his heart and then formed his own organisation called Lakshya for Differently Abled.

Through the organisation, he started giving information about the equipment and things used in education to make life easier for the blind.

Along with teaching the blind how to use computers and WhatsApp, he also started teaching them how to use e-mail and Facebook.

Later, Arun started connecting Divyang with cricket for the blind and chess competitions. His initiative paid off and gradually more disabled people started joining his organisation.

He also established an e-library through the organisation. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by blind people in reading, Arun's organisation Lakshya for Differently Abled has prepared an accessible book through which blind people can study comfortably. It can be read through mobile, laptop and tablet. He got the help of India Book Share to make an accessible book.

Arun is not only ahead in social service but also does not lag behind in maintaining friendships. He has a special friend Satyajit. While Arun is visually impaired, Satyajeet, a resident of Doranda, has locomotor disability.

