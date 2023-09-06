Vishal Karwal, Kuldeep Singh recount lessons they learned while playing Lord Krishna

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actors Vishal Karwal and Kuldeep Singh, both of whom have essayed the role of Lord Krishna on screen, with the coming of Janmashtami, are recounting the lessons they learned while playing the role.

Vishal said: "I remember a dialogue about the truth, that it can struggle but can never fail. And I totally believe that we can struggle to prove truth or loyalty but we can never fail. Truth always finds a way and wins.”

The actor has played the role twice, first in the series 'Dwarkadheesh - Bhagwaan Shree Krishn' in 2011 and the again in 2020, with 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn - Sarvkala Sampann'.

Detailing his experience in playing the avatar of Vishnu, Karwal said: "Playing Krishna was a life-experience. I feel while reading the scripts I use to learn something new everyday and that was very beautiful.

“He educated the world about devotion and dharma as well as the eventual reality. Shri Krishna has been a role model for the people in every sense in the past, in today's modern world and certainly will remain in ages to come", he added.

Actor Kuldeep Singh who had played the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological TV series ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’ said that even when the show ended, it was a cycle of unending learning, with a lot to explore.

He said: "The show ended but the learning didn't. There was so much yet to explore. And I'm doing that while visiting his cities. Currently I'm at Dwarkadheesh temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. And getting to feel the devotion.”

“And when people come to me and recall my work as Krishna, it makes me feel happy and very emotional. I'm looking forward to celebrating the festival here,” he added.

One of the biggest lessons the actor learned was the importance of humility. Talking about this, Singh said: "Being humble or modest is one of the most important characteristics of personality. Like Krishna we too must be humble in life. It helps us to cultivate genuine relationships with honest people. We must be modest enough to give people more reasons to be happy in life."

