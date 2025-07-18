Vishal Jethwa shares what he is seeking as an artiste

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Vishal Jethwa, who has been nominated for Best Actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has shared what he is seeking as an artiste.

The actor has been nominated for his work in ‘Homebound’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who is known for ‘Masaan’. The film earlier received a 9-minute standing ovation at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about his pursuit as an artiste, the actor told IANS, “I want people to trust me more and give me more opportunities to do different kinds of cinema. Now that I have done many artistic films and have done performance-oriented work, I want to work in the commercial zone. I want to do romantic comedy”.

He further mentioned, “I want to do a historical role in a classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. And I don't want to leave any other role that can bring my acting to people's attention. I think this is it. This is what the artiste inside me wants”.

With constant recognition and honour for his work, how does he feel with such massive validation?

He said, “I want to become a versatile actor. Today, I go to many places and see that I am known for good performances, I am known for my craft. Whenever people praise me, they praise my work. After that, they know who Vishal is. I am very happy about this. I take this very positively and it boosts my confidence”.

“This validation, meeting people face to face, without asking, earning this, that you have never spoken about this and people are telling you that, ‘Vishal, you are such a versatile actor’. Hearing this from people face to face feels like a blessing. And it feels like the hard work you have done is paying off. The hard work you have done, God is giving you all the results.

‘Homebound’ is produced by Karan Johar.

