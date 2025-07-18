Aayush says Salman Khan ‘shared a funny tip’ for making photos ‘turn out great’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who started his filmmaking journey a decade ago with the blockbuster “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” thanked director Kabir Khan for being his first teacher and also revealed how his brother-in-law and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a funny tip to make photos look great.

Aayush took to Instagram, where he shared a string of behind-the-scenes moments on the sets of “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” He shared pictures with Salman, Kabir, and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the caption section, the actor expressed his gratitude to Kabir for teaching him the “ fundamentals” of films.

He wrote: “I feel grateful to have started my filmmaking journey with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, under the guidance of legendary film maker @kabirkhankk sir. Walking onto the set, I was clueless about movie production, but sir, you taught me the fundamentals of film and shared valuable tips for the future. Thank you for being my first teacher!”

Aayush went on to share about how he discovered his hobby of photography.

“ On set, I discovered my hobby of photography, but I was unsure what made a good photo. That's when Bhai @beingsalmankhan shared a funny tip, point the camera at him, and the photo will turn out great!”

“Following his advice, I learned from a legend both behind and in front of the camera. I'm thankful for the best acting school experience.”

Starring, Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshaali Malhotra, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, told the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a devotee of the Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl Shahida, separated in India from her mother, back to her hometown.

Talking about Aayush, he underwent two surgeries last month. Recently, the actor showcased his muscular body as he worked out shirtless in his gym.

