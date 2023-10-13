Vishal calls Yogi Babu ‘darling brother’ as he receives a statue of Lord Murugan

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Tamil actor and comedian Yogi Babu recently met with Tamil action star Vishal where he presented him an idol of Lord Murugan, for which Vishal conveyed his gratitude, calling Yogi Babu his "darling brother."

As the ‘Jailer’ actor will be working with the ‘Thaamirabharani’ actor in their project, tentatively titled ‘Vishal 34’, Yogi Babu presented his co-star the gift.

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, the ‘Kaanadante Maayavadanu’ alum posted a picture of himself with the comic veteran as he handed him the statue and wrote: “Thank you darling brother @iYogiBabu for gifting me a wonderful statue of lord Murugan in Karaikudi during the shoot of our film #’Vishal34’.”

He added: “While filming a shot when I was driving the car and in btw this him spotting a shop selling Murugar idols and immediately after buying it and gifting it to me is God sent. Love you darling. Thank you. God bless (sic).”

Vikas is a major devotee of Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, and has frequently visited temples to pay his homage to the deity. The deity is revered in south Indian states.

The 'Vishal 34' shooting is currently happening in Thoothukudi and some major action sequences for the film are set to be shot at the latest schedule. This film will mark Vishal’s third collaboration with the director Hari.

While Vishal will be handling the lead role as the film’s action hero, Yogi Babu will have a major supporting role where much like it was in ‘Jailer’, he’ll be handling the comic parts of the film.

There is no release date for the film yet and neither is there a title in development, but the film is said to be heavily action-oriented.

On the work front, Vishal was most recently seen in the film ‘Mark Antony’ and will next be seen in the film ‘Thupparivaalan 2’. Yogi Babu on the other hand was most recently seen in the blockbuster film ‘Jailer’, as well as ‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’, and ‘Shot Boot Three’.

