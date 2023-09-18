Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘Khufiya’ gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, work with two talented actors

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming Netflix spy thriller film ‘Khufiya’ was dropped on Monday. The director said that it gave him a chance to reunite with Tabu and work for the very first time with two very talented actors Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhardwaj shared: “I have always been very fascinated with the world of espionage and am truly excited to explore this genre with Khufiya. This film gave me a chance to reunite with Tabu, and work for the very first time with two very talented actors- Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It also marks my first creative collaboration with Netflix which has been both exciting and rewarding.”

The film is slated to release on 5 October. It also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon. ‘Khufiya’ is based on true events and is based on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

Talking about playing the role of a R&AW agent, Tabu said that she is happy to be once again working with her favourite director Vishal Bhardwaj as they reunite for the third time after Haider and Maqbool.

She added: “Vishal's unique vision and storytelling have always intrigued me, and Khufiya is no exception. Super excited for Netflix audiences to watch Khufiya on 5 October.’’

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said: “The powerhouse duo of Vishal & Tabu team up again and are supported by the very talented Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi and the phenomenal soundtrack of Khufiya also created by the director.”

“The film packs a strong punch with its breathtaking narrative. It is a story of love and betrayal intertwined with the deep sense of patriotism which makes it a very special Netflix film."

