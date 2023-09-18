Indian Army rescues 12 stranded on Vyas Bet island amid heavy rain

Vadodara, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian Army saved twelve people, including a saint, who were stranded on Vyas Bet, a small island in the Narmada river near Shinor Taluka's Barkal village.

The rescue mission became necessary due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging that had trapped the individuals since September 16.

The rescue operation took place on September 17 and the officials are still on standby as the rainfall is on in various parts of Gujarat.

Adverse weather conditions and rapidly rising waters initially thwarted the rescue efforts on Sunday.

Even the Indian Air Force, which was called in for assistance, couldn't conduct the operation due to unfavorable

atmospheric conditions. Subsequently, a Coast Guard helicopter arrived from Daman but was unable to take off from the Vadodara base due to the inclement weather.

As a last resort, the Indian Army was summoned to carry out the rescue mission. Before initiating the rescue, Army personnel conducted a reconnaissance mission to identify a suitable location for the operation.

With the help of boats launched from the banks of the Narmada River in Barkal Gam, the Army successfully rescued the stranded individuals, who included four women, two senior citizens, and three children. They were provided with necessary medical assistance. The individuals rescued from Vyas Bet are part of a family of Hindu priests at a local temple.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.