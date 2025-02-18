Virendra Sachdeva meets L-G on eve of Delhi BJP legislature party meeting

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Ahead of the BJP legislature party’s meeting, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and National BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde called on Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Tuesday, adding to the suspense of the name of the new Chief Minister.

The BJP legislature party’s meeting is likely to take place around 7 pm on Wednesday, said a Delhi BJP leader, adding that soon after the meeting a signed letter of support from all the MLAs in favour of the new Chief Minister and Leader of the House will be presented to Saxena.

The leader said the formality of giving the letter of support to the L-G must be completed on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and the Cabinet scheduled for February 20 at the historic Ram Lila Maidan.

The swearing-in is expected to take place around 11.30 am, said a BJP functionary who accompanied Sachdeva and BJP spokesperson Tarun Chugh to the Ram Lila Maidan to take stock of the arrangement for the grand ceremony to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Earlier in the day, several rounds of meetings were held in the Delhi BJP office. A new entrance gate was also erected on the main gate of the office situated on Pandit Pant Marg in central Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP’s newly-elected MLA from Patparganj constituency, Ravinder Singh Negi, hit out at his predecessor and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and accused him of taking away air-conditioners and other fittings from the MLA’s office after his defeat.

The charge was, however, denied by an AAP spokesperson who claimed that only the office premises were provided by the government and the other fittings and chairs were funded by Sisodia himself.

In another development, Sachdeva hit out at the AAP party for using abusive language against the BJP and worrying more about the ruling party’s CM face.

He said that former minister Gopal Rai has been very concerned about the name of the BJP Chief Minister for the last two days but it would have been better if he shared the name of the leader of the AAP legislature party.

The Delhi BJP President said that Sanjay Singh, in a fit of anger, insulted his own party workers by saying that they took money and got ink applied on their fingers before the elections, leaving them ineligible to cast a vote on the polling day.

