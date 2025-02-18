Karnataka govt playing games with teachers who shape children's future: BJP

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led state government, which is responsible for shaping children's future, is instead playing games with the teachers who educate them.

State BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, made the statement after paying a visit to the protesting guest teachers at the Freedom Park.

He described it as an unpardonable offence on the part of the government not to reciprocate to the teaching fraternity.

Speaking on the demands of the teachers, Vijayendra emphasised that the state government should have acted humanely towards guest teachers.

Expressing his support for the protest by teachers, the State BJP President assured that he and the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, were present to stand in solidarity with them.

He also vowed to raise their voices against the Congress government and hold them accountable.

The BJP government had previously increased the guest teachers' honorarium from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 and later to Rs 10,000, as mentioned in their manifesto.

Vijayendra stressed that guest teachers play a crucial role in shaping the state's future and that the state government must at least address their minimum demands.

He also highlighted the need for paid maternity leave for pregnant female teachers, questioning how a pregnant teacher could be expected to work without leave.

Vijayendra said that universities established during the previous BJP government's tenure require funding between Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore, but the Congress government is making excuses about the lack of funds while attempting to shut down these educational institutions by blaming them.

Speaking at the event, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that the demand for a salary increase for guest teachers is justified, and he fully supports their demands.

He assured them that he would write a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh regarding this matter and would raise the issue in the Assembly.

He also said that data entry operators have not received their salaries for seven to eight months and that some had even approached his office.

He criticised the Congress government for being plagued by corruption, stating that it is unclear where the funds meant for them are being misused.

Members of the Karnataka State Government Primary and High School Guest Teachers' Association are staging a massive indefinite protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding the fulfillment of various demands related to guest teachers.

BJP leader Vijayendra, along with LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, visited the protest site and participated in the agitation.

