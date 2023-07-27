In viral video, disrobed UP girl screams for her clothes

Meerut, July 27 (IANS) A shocking video has gone viral on social media in which a girl is heard crying out for her clothes and is pleading with men."Brother, please give me my clothes; you can make the video later," she is heard saying.

The incident purportedly took place three months ago, but the video was uploaded a few days ago and has now gone viral.

According to reports, a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was forcibly taken to a secluded area, forced to drink alcohol, thrashed and disrobed. Her attackers then shot a video as she begged for her clothes.

Later, they uploaded the video to social media.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said, "A woman complained that Shakir had been sexually violating her daughter for the past two years on the pretext of marrying her, and he with some friends thrashed her and made a video. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was filed and the girl's statement will be recorded in court."

Four youths were booked at Kithore police station after the girl's mother filed a complaint.

Rishipal Singh, SHO, Kithore police station said, "We booked four persons under the POCSO Act and filed rape charges against Shakir, who according to the mother of the victim, is the main accused. Besides, IPC Sec 71 was also slapped against the four. We have arrested Mohd Alam, Pappu and Shakir so far."

--IANSamita/dpb

