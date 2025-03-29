Viola Davis, Julius Tennon's marriage has no rules

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon are not just on the same page but the same line, and even the same word.

Viola, 59, and Tennon, 71, attended the premiere of their new movie 'G20' in Hollywood, California, reports 'People' magazine.

At the event, the longtime couple said they don't hold to any specific rules in their marriage to keep their relationship healthy.

"We really don't, because we have so much respect for one another and then we both kind of have the same synergy," Tennon said.

"So it just flows with us."

"We have it like that," Viola, who also cites the couple's shared "respect" for each other, added.

"I tell you all the time 'We're the one'."

As per 'People', Viola and Tennon's relationship dates back to 1999, when the pair met on the set of the CBS series 'City of Angels'.

The pair got married in 2003 and founded JuVee Productions, through which they co-produced 'G20' together, in 2011.

They share one daughter, Genesis, who joined her parents at the premiere.

Back in 2020, the actress said that she and Tennon make a priority of keeping romance alive in their marriage.

"We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night 'cause we get in the tub together (sic)," she said at the time.

"And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open."

In 'G20', the actress portrays a US President named Danielle Sutton, who is thrown into a violent and dangerous situation when she takes her two children to the international G20 Summit in South Africa and is attacked by a group that plans to hold world leaders hostage.

Tennon, an actor in his own right, also appears in the movie as Sutton's CIA Director.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.