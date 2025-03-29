Bhumi Pednekar rocks repurposed Banarasi saree with a corset at LFW

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', recently walked the ramp for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's collection at the ongoing edition of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

The actress shared that the designer crafted a hybrid outfit for her as he fused the styles of Banarasi saree with a corset paired with balloon pants.

Lavishing praise on the designer, the actress told IANS, "Amit is very very talented. He truly is one of the finest that we have at the moment. I am a champion for sustainable choices, especially in fashion. I am constantly supporting designers that are on that path as well. Kudos to Amit to revive Indian textile."

When asked what does fashion mean to her, the actress said, "Fashion for me, is a form of self-expression. I have gone through a lot of self-discovery because of my fashion choices. And I have come to realise that in life, what I enjoy and who I am is when I do things that are unconventional. So my fashion choices, my film choices, and the kind of life I want to live is different than normal, I would say. But that's me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has 'The Royals' in the pipeline. The Netflix regal romance series also stars Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, and Nora Fatehi.

The actress said, "I'm very excited about it. It's something I've not done. I've not done this genre. I've not really been a part of an urban rom-com."

A few days ago, Bhumi was seen in Los Angeles, as she gave her fans a glimpse of her day through social media.

The actress shared some fun selfies, capturing her vibrant mood as she enjoyed the city. Along with the photos, Bhumi also posted a video of herself shopping, showing off her relaxed yet stylish day out.

In the video, the 'Bhakshak' actress was seen browsing through various shops, giving fans a sneak peek into her shopping choices.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.