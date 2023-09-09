Vingegaard wins Vuelta stage 13 as Jumbo Visma give an exhibition on Tourmalet

Madrid, Sep 9 (IANS) Jumbo Visma's Jonas Vingegaard won the 13th stage of La Vuelta (Tour of Spain) cycle race on another magnificent day for his team in which they swept the podium and moved into the top-three in the overall classification.

Tour de France winner Vingegaard launched a powerful attack with eight kilometers left on the leg-breaking 134-kilometer stage, which contained the special category Col de Aubisque and ended at the top of the legendary Col de Tourmalet, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Sepp Kuss finished second on the stage, 30 seconds behind Vingegaard, with Roglic a further three seconds behind.

The result means Kuss has a one minute and 37 seconds lead over his teammate Roglic in the overall standings, with Vingegaard a further seven seconds back in third.

The day also had a big surprise as Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) suffered a major crisis on the Col de Aubisque, with last year's winner losing a huge chunk of time and any options of challenging for this year's title.

After the Col de Aubisque made an initial selection of riders, the Jumbo Visma team controlled the race up the first category, Col de Spandelles, setting a high pace and slowly reducing the lead group down to a select group, which also included Enric Mas (Movistar), Juan Ayuso and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Bahrain Victorious' Mikel Landa.

With Robert Gesink and then Wilko Kelderman setting the pace, a group of 16 reached the start of the Tourmalet, with riders, such as Hugh Carthy (EF Education EasyPost) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) losing contact in the first 10 kilometers of the tremendously demanding climb.

Kelderman's job ended with eight kilometers left on the climb, which was the signal for Vingegaard to attack, forcing Mas and Ayuso to chase, with Kuss and Roglic able to follow wheels and save what little strength remained.

Kuss then attacked Mas and Ayuso with around a kilometer and a half to ride, taking further time off the Spanish duo, while showing that he has the legs to win the race.

Saturday is another brutal mountain stage with two special category climbs and a finish at the top of the first category Puerto de Belagua, where the efforts of Friday's stage are sure to have an effect.

