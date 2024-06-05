Vineet Chaudhary shares his 'peaceful' experience as he visits Mumbai's Shani temple

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Ahead of Shani Jayanti on June 6, the lead actor of mythological show 'Karmadhikari Shanidev', Vineet Kumar Chaudhary visited Shanidev temple in Mumbai and sought blessings of the deity.

Vineet also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray such an iconic character. Playing the character of Shanidev has deeply influenced Vineet’s life, and he offered prayers and experienced spiritual connection with the 'god of justice'.

Speaking about his visit, Vineet shared: "Starting my day with a visit to the Shanidev temple is the best way to begin. It also acts as a reminder of the immense responsibility that comes with portraying such a significant character. Playing the role of Shanidev has left a lasting impact on my life."

"I've learned so much about Shanidev and have started incorporating small changes, like visiting the temple every Saturday. Offering prayer and performing Aarti with other devotees was a peaceful experience," he added.

The show also stars Suhasi Dhami, Aparna Dixit, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Deblina Chatterjee, Kajal Jain, and Amit Pachori in pivotal roles.

'Karmadhikari Shanidev' airs Monday to Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.

