Vikrant Massey visits ‘Mahavir Mandir’ in Patna, following the teaser release of ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Vikrant Massy and Rashi Khanna starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ teaser has been released.

The film promises to uncover the real truth behind Godhra train burning. The teaser has generated curiosity as everyone eagerly anticipates to see what truly happened in Godhra in 2002.

While the teaser has been making waves, Vikrant Massey visited the famous Mahavir Mandir at Patna to seek blessings. ‘Mahavir Madir’ in Patna is a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman and millions of pilgrims visit the temple every year. To seek blessings, lead actor Vikrant Massey visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna, kick-starting the film’s promotional tour. Vikrant Massay In his earlier trip also Vikrant had paid a visit to ‘Mahavir Mandir’. He had gone there to promote '12th Fail'. Vikrant Massay will play a journalist in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ who is on a mission to uncover the truth of Godhra conspiracy.

In 2002 a Muslim mob set a coach of Sabarmati Express on fire.Fifty nine Hindu kar sevaks were killed in the burning. Post Godhra train burning riots erupted in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was CM of Gujarat during that time. Talking about Vikrant, he started his career in television and did multiple shows including ‘Balika Vadhu’. He later switched to films and did films like ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ’14 Phere’ and many more. In 2023 he delivered the biggest hit of the year, ‘12th Fail’ in which played the character of IPS officer Manoj Sharma. He received multiple awards for his performance in ‘12th Fail’. '

'The Sabarmati Report' has been produced by Balaji Telefilms helmed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film will be released on 15th November.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.