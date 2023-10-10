Vikas Khanna: Returning as judge for ‘MasterChef India 2’ is homecoming of sorts for me

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, is set to serve as the judge on the new season of ‘MasterChef India’.

As the show has set its release on 'World Food Day', October 16, Vikas has said that returning as the judge on the show feels like homecoming to him.

The upcoming season, with the tagline -- ‘Har Plate Ek Kahani Hai’, will also see the return of Vikas good friend and fellow celebrity chef Ranveer Brar along with the new addition of Indian pastry chef, Pooja Dhingra in the judges panel.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming season, Vikas shared, “Food is not just sustenance, it is accompanied by stories, emotions and experiences and MasterChef India celebrates it all in every manner. This season audiences are going to witness new ingredients, more diverse cuisines, and techniques by our very talented home cooks from across the country.”

The chef said: "Returning as a judge for ‘MasterChef India 2’ is a homecoming of sorts for me. What inspires me is the raw talent and relentless passion that contestants bring to the competition. It’s incredibly gratifying to be a part of their journey, and I look forward to nurturing their culinary skills along with chef Ranveer Brar and chef Pooja Dhingra."

‘MasterChef India’ will be available to stream October 16 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.