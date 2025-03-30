Vijay's TVK gears up for 2026 TN Assembly polls with strong organisational structure

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has launched a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

In a significant move, the party plans to appoint 10 Deputy General Secretaries, 10 Zonal in-charges and 5 Organisational Secretaries to streamline operations and enhance grassroots outreach.

A senior TVK leader stated that these new appointments will play a critical role in fortifying the party’s internal structure and leading its electoral campaigns effectively.

The party is also set to convene an election booth committee conference, which will be held zone-wise under the leadership of TVK President Vijay.

The conference will be organised across four zones - South, North, Delta (East), and Kongu (West) - with the aim of energising the party’s grassroots network, improving coordination among booth-level workers, and boosting its electoral prospects.

Sources within the party revealed that TVK is moving away from its earlier policy of assigning a single responsibility to each office-bearer.

Instead, functionaries will now be given multiple responsibilities to optimise human resources, increase efficiency, and elevate electoral preparedness.

The final list of District Secretaries is expected to be announced in the first week of April, followed by the appointments of Deputy General Secretaries, Zonal in-charges, and Organisational Secretaries.

Insiders hinted that some of the District Secretaries who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities are likely to be elevated to the post of Deputy General Secretary. Additionally, the party is considering the induction of leaders from other political outfits to expand its organisational strength and widen its voter base.

“Our leadership is confident that these strategic initiatives will position TVK as a formidable force in the 2026 Assembly elections. With the booth committee conferences set to begin shortly, we are gearing up for an intensive state-wide campaign," a senior leader said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.