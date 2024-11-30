Vijay Goel engages with Delhiites on key issues ahead of Assembly elections

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Former Union Minister and Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel on Saturday was seen engaging with the public in Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk area, seeking feedback on the key issues that should be addressed in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

With the elections scheduled for February 2025, Goel, along with his team, took to the streets to gauge public opinion, asking people about their concerns and demands from the next Delhi government.

Speaking to IANS, Goel highlighted that the meeting with the public was an effort to understand the pressing issues that should feature in the electoral debate.

“Delhi elections are in February, and we are gathering public opinion on the key issues for the campaign. Pollution, water, sewage, and garbage are the major concerns. People also mentioned the presence of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, poor hospital services, and failing schools. But most importantly, water issues topped the list, followed by parking problems and the pollution of the Yamuna," he added.

Goel emphasised the need for political parties to not only include these concerns in their manifestos but also provide tangible solutions.

“The people of Delhi need clean water, air, and adequate electricity. The parties should promise solutions, not just empty promises. They don't want to have 'revdi'”, he added.

In the lead-up to the elections, political parties have begun intensifying preparations. The BJP has accelerated its candidate selection process, shortlisting three potential candidates for each of the 70 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the AAP has released its first list of 11 candidates, including six leaders who recently joined from the BJP and Congress, while dropping three sitting MLAs.

The Congress party, on the other hand, has decided to contest the Delhi Assembly elections independently, ruling out any alliance with the AAP. As the political battle heats up, all eyes are now on the manifestos that will address the concerns raised by Delhi’s voters.

