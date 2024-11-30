BGT 2024-25: Hazlewood not being there for Adelaide makes it easier for India, says Jadeja

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Former India captain Ajay Jadeja believes Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood being ruled out of the upcoming second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting on December 6, is bound to make life easier for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Hazlewood has been ruled out of playing at Adelaide due to a side strain, with uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett earning call-ups to the Test team for the pink-ball Test. The pacer had picked five wickets in Australia’s 295-run defeat to India in the first Test at Perth.

Hazlewood was the main wrecker in chief when Australia last played India in a pink-ball Test in Adelaide in 2020, picking a deadly 5-8 in five overs as India were bowled out for 36 in the second innings.

“In spite of that (Hazlewood taking five wickets), we won (in Perth). So he's not there it only makes it easier for you I presume, unless you find another new star, because with sport that's another thing that you'll always realise - that until the person arrives on the field on that particular day is an unknown.”

“But sometimes geniuses also have to start someday, so I hope they don't find another genius otherwise it's a good sign,” said Jadeja in an exclusive conversation with IANS on the sidelines of ‘TURF 2024’, the 14th Global Sports Summit organised by FICCI at their headquarters in New Delhi.

For India, changes are on the cards in the top-order’s make-up at Adelaide as captain Rohit Sharma is available after missing the Perth Test due to paternity leave, while Shubman Gill has showed signs of recovery from a left thumb injury.

“It's a headache for captain and the coach at least. At least, the captain walks in, so it's his headache on who he leaves out, which is a good headache to have. I mean rather than looking for people who's going to win me games, now you've got to leave out somebody who's won you a game. So it's a good headache to have if you have one,” added Jadeja.

India are playing a pink-ball Test match after nearly two years in Adelaide. The visitors last played a pink-ball game against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru in March 2022. “Like with life, everything is changing. Here we are at 10.30 in the morning, bright and awake and that's what this sport used to be - that it was a sport where you woke up in the morning.”

“Now suddenly your peak time has to be at 11.30 at night, so that's the challenge that some of them might have apart from the other (on-field) challenges. But I think our team and their preparation has always been good and I'm sure they will fulfil all the challenges,” stated Jadeja.

Last week’s IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah saw young Afghanistan players soaring in demand by all ten franchises. Players like Noor Ahmed (Rs 10 crore), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs 4.8 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs 2.8 crore) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs 2 crore) earned hefty paychecks from Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Jadeja, who was Afghanistan’s mentor during their time in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, where they won four group stage games, was delighted over the talent and skillsets of the country’s players being recognised by franchises in building their IPL teams.

“I'm blessed and privileged to have had (spent) time with them. They're an amazing bunch of players and I think market forces (played a part) there, because in an auction it's very clear it's market forces. So people who run the sport in India are valuing players from that part of the world and that was seen at the (mega) auction.”

“I don't think the level of a player depends on what kind of price he's been bought at because the auction has many dynamics - like what stage you come in, and what teams have in their pocket. But it's a nice happy feeling to know that the teams or the bodies that are running cricket - those 10 corporate teams that run (IPL) cricket in India are valuing these players.”

“It also shows that’s the future for all the other kids from that part of the world. So these are leaders from Afghanistan and if they are being valued - I don't mean in the auction terms only - but even as acceptance into a side they are looked at as match winners, imagine (about) the kids back home (seeing them as) the inspiration that they can have,” he concluded.

