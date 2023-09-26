Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi flaunt their ‘Crakk’ side in Baku

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actors Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi are currently shooting in Baku for their upcoming film ‘Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa’ and they surely are having a whale of a time, going by their social media posts.

Vidyut took to Instagram, where he shared a boomerang, in which he is seen hilariously photo-bombing Nora. In the clip, Nora is seen pouting at the camera while the action star is seen walking behind her and then smiling as he looks into the camera lens.

“The man at the back with watchful eyes is Rockstar Nora’s Bodyguard /Armour “Michel Naidu,” he captioned the clip.

Nora, an avid user of social media, took to Instagram, where she posted the same boomerang and tagged herself and Vidyut as “Crakk.”

“No one can tell us we ain't Crakk@mevidyutjammwal,” she captioned the clip.

‘Crakk - Jeetega toh Jiyega’ is an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. It also stars Arjun Rampal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.